EQS-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority.

Heidelberg, August 27, 2025 - The shareholders of Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM" or the "Company"; ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4) approved all agenda items at today's Annual General Meeting with clear majorities of over 98% of the votes cast. Among other things, it was decided to sell the two shareholdings Altech Industries GmbH for the Silumina Anodes project and Altech Energy Holdings GmbH for the CERENERGY project to Altech Batteries Ltd., Australia ("ATC") (see ad hoc announcement dated February 27, 2025). In return, AAM will receive shares in ATC. After the transaction has been completed, AAM will hold a total stake of around 21% in ATC. The transaction is expected to be completed shortly.



A total of 62.38% of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The complete voting results are available for download here:

https://www.altechadvancedmaterials.com/investoren/hauptversammlung/

About Altech Advanced Materials AG

Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Regulated Market. The company's goal is to participate in the market for solid-state batteries for stationary battery use with CERENERGY.



Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminum oxide (HPA) – Silumina Anodes – is expected to significantly increase the performance of these batteries for electric mobility.



Further information is available at:



Altech Advanced Materials AG

Executive Board: Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars

Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3

69120 Heidelberg

info@altechadvancedmaterials.com

Tel: +49 6221 649 2482

www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Press contact

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

