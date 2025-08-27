EQS-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority.

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.08.2025 19:26:23

Altech Advanced Materials AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority.

Altech Advanced Materials
1.37 EUR -4.86%
EQS-News: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Altech Advanced Materials AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority.

27.08.2025 / 19:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Altech Advanced Materials AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority.

Heidelberg, August 27, 2025 - The shareholders of Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM" or the "Company"; ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4) approved all agenda items at today's Annual General Meeting with clear majorities of over 98% of the votes cast. Among other things, it was decided to sell the two shareholdings Altech Industries GmbH for the Silumina Anodes project and Altech Energy Holdings GmbH for the CERENERGY project to Altech Batteries Ltd., Australia ("ATC") (see ad hoc announcement dated February 27, 2025). In return, AAM will receive shares in ATC. After the transaction has been completed, AAM will hold a total stake of around 21% in ATC. The transaction is expected to be completed shortly.

A total of 62.38% of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The complete voting results are available for download here:
https://www.altechadvancedmaterials.com/investoren/hauptversammlung/
About Altech Advanced Materials AG
Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Regulated Market. The company's goal is to participate in the market for solid-state batteries for stationary battery use with CERENERGY.

Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminum oxide (HPA) – Silumina Anodes – is expected to significantly increase the performance of these batteries for electric mobility.

Further information is available at: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com

Altech Advanced Materials AG
Executive Board: Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars
Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3
69120 Heidelberg
info@altechadvancedmaterials.com
Tel: +49 6221 649 2482
www.altechadvancedmaterials.com

Press contact
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH
Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54
Email: AltechAdvancedMaterials@edicto.de

27.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Altech Advanced Materials AG
Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6492482
E-mail: info@altechadvancedmaterials.com
Internet: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com
ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4
WKN: A31C3Y
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2189704

 
End of News EQS News Service

2189704  27.08.2025 CET/CEST

