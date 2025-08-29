Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.08.2025 17:28:55

EQS-Adhoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG: Change in forecast for the 2025 financial year: net loss of EUR -2.5 million to EUR -3.0 million expected

Altech Advanced Materials
1.37 EUR -2.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Altech Advanced Materials AG: Change in forecast for the 2025 financial year: net loss of EUR -2.5 million to EUR -3.0 million expected

29-Aug-2025 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in forecast for the 2025 financial year: net loss of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 3.0 million expected
Heidelberg (29.08.2025/) - Altech Advanced Materials AG (FRA: AMA) (the “Company”) assumed a net loss for the year of around EUR 400 thousand to EUR 1,000 thousand in the forecast report of the last annual financial statements for 2025. The Management Board maintained this forecast in the half-year financial statements. As announced in the capital market release dated August 27, 2025, the company's Annual General Meeting resolved, among other things, to sell the two investments Altech Industries GmbH for the Silumina Anodes project ("AIG") and Altech Energy Holdings GmbH for the CERENERGY project ("AEH") to Altech Batteries Ltd, Australia ("ATC"). In return, the Company will receive shares in ATC, so that after implementation of the transaction the Company will hold a total stake in ATC of around 21% (see also ad hoc dated February 27, 2025). The contracts for the implementation of the transaction were signed today and a closing is currently expected next Monday, September 1, 2025. The holdings in and loan receivables from AIG and AEH to be transferred by the company to ATC have a current book value of around EUR 11.7 million. The consideration consisting of a 21.0% stake in ATC has a value of EUR 9.8 million based on today's closing price on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The transaction is therefore likely to result in a book loss of around EUR 1.9 million.

As a result, the forecast for 2025 of a net loss for the year of around EUR 400 thousand to EUR 1,000 thousand can no longer be maintained. The Management Board is now forecasting a net loss for the year of EUR 2.5 million to EUR 3.0 million for 2025.

The Management Board

About Altech Advanced Materials AG
Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the solid-state battery market for stationary battery applications with CERENERGY.

Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminum oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.

Further information can be found at: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com

Altech Advanced Materials AG
Vorstand: Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars
Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3
69120 Heidelberg
info@altechadvancedmaterials.com
Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482
www.altechadvancedmaterials.com

Pressekontakt
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH
Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54
E-Mail: AltechAdvancedMaterials@edicto.de


End of Inside Information

29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Altech Advanced Materials AG
Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6492482
E-mail: info@altechadvancedmaterials.com
Internet: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com
ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4
WKN: A31C3Y
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2190908

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2190908  29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST