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technotrans Aktie 4630018 / DE000A0XYGA7

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
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26.03.2026 17:15:17

EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy

technotrans
24.51 CHF -4.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Finger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.00 EUR 78,570.00 EUR
26.90 EUR 18,561.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.9808 EUR 97,131.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: XGAT


26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103952  26.03.2026 CET/CEST