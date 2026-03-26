technotrans Aktie 4630018 / DE000A0XYGA7
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Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
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26.03.2026 17:15:17
EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy
technotrans
24.51 CHF -4.76%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103952 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu technotrans SE
|
17:15
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy (EQS Group)
|
17:15
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.03.26
|EQS-News: technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow (EQS Group)
|
24.03.26
|EQS-News: technotrans steigert EBIT um 40 % und erzielt Rekord-Free-Cashflow (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26