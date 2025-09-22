Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’379 0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’442 -0.3%  Gold 3’740 1.5%  Bitcoin 89’237 -2.8%  Dollar 0.7931 -0.2%  Öl 66.5 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
UBS-Aktie: UBS Green Property- und UBS Direct Urban-Fonds werden zusammengelegt
Idorsia lanciert Quviviq in China - Aktie im Minus
Prognose gesenkt: VW-Aktie heftig unter Druck nach Porsche-Neuausrichtung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

NFON Aktie 41535368 / DE000A0N4N52

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.09.2025 18:55:03

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy

NFON
6.10 EUR 0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2025 / 18:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.100000 EUR 103.70 EUR
6.250000 EUR 62,500.00 EUR
6.400000 EUR 60,928.00 EUR
6.350000 EUR 3,048.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.323610 EUR 126,579.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/09/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100814  22.09.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu NFON AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten