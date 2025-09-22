NFON Aktie 41535368 / DE000A0N4N52
22.09.2025 18:55:03
EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100814 22.09.2025 CET/CEST
