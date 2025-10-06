Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NFON Aktie 41535368 / DE000A0N4N52

06.10.2025 19:04:14

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy

NFON
6.00 EUR 0.84%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2025 / 19:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.900000 EUR 885.00 EUR
5.950000 EUR 428.40 EUR
6.000000 EUR 6,000.00 EUR
6.050000 EUR 53,106.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.042030 EUR 60,420.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101058  06.10.2025 CET/CEST