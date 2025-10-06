EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.10.2025 / 19:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG

b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.900000 EUR 885.00 EUR 5.950000 EUR 428.40 EUR 6.000000 EUR 6,000.00 EUR 6.050000 EUR 53,106.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.042030 EUR 60,420.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

