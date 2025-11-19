EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Günther Holding SE, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.11.2025 / 22:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Günther Holding SE

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.0000 EUR 1,000,000.0000 EUR 4.0000 EUR 200,000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.0000 EUR 1,200,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



