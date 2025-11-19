Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.11.2025 22:31:06

EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Günther Holding SE, buy

MAX Automation
4.79 CHF -0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2025 / 22:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Günther Holding SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.0000 EUR 1,000,000.0000 EUR
4.0000 EUR 200,000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 1,200,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
