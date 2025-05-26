Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.05.2025 08:00:07

EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

PVA TePla
15.76 CHF 30.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PVA TePla AG / Share Buy-Back Programme
PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 1, letter b and paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25 – 26rd Interim Report
Wettenberg, 26 May 2025 – In the period from 19 May 2025 up to and including 23 May 2025, a number of 22,343 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25, the commencement of which was announced on 22 November 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Date Shares bought back (# of shares) Average price (EUR) Market value total (EUR)
19.05.2025 5,000 16.061 80,309.55
20.05.2025 5,000 16.218 81,094.17
21.05.2025 5,000 16.116 80,581.66
22.05.2025 2,343 15.936 37,339.10
23.05.2025 5,000 17.261 86,309.79

The transactions in detailed form and in aggregated form are published on the website of PVA TePla AG at https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-backs/.
The total volume of shares acquired under the share buy-back programme 2024/25 in the period from November 22, 2024 up to and including May 23, 2025 is 1,263,751 shares.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by PVA TePla AG via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
 

26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2145014  26.05.2025 CET/CEST

