EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

19.05.2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, May 19, 2025

Share buy-back program – 6th Interim Notification



In the period from May 12, 2025 until, and including, May 16, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,252,359 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 10, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-05-12 257,357 31.8221 8,189,640 2025-05-13 257,579 31.7947 8,189,647 2025-05-14 257,140 31.8490 8,189,652 2025-05-15 243,533 31.8585 7,758,596 2025-05-16 236,750 32.7713 7,758,605 Gesamt 1,252,359 32.0085 40,086,140 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 10, 2025 through, and including, May 16, 2025 amounts to 6,192,817 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.





