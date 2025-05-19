EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



19.05.2025 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 19 May 2025. – In the period from 12 May 2025 up to including 16 May 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 19,050 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 12 May 2025 3,900 27.0356 13 May 2025 3,900 27.0090 14 May 2025 3,800 26.7923 15 May 2025 3,750 26.7434 16 May 2025 3,700 26.9101

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 16 May 2025 amounts to 225,150 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).