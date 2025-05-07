Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.05.2025 10:58:53

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Allianz
351.77 CHF 0.50%


EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

07.05.2025 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May 07, 2025

In the period from April 28, 2025 to, and including, May 02, 2025 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 77,180 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of February 27, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
04/28/2025 17,443 360.4528
04/29/2025 13,900 360.9785
04/30/2025 13,900 364.1502
05/02/2025 31,937 366.7861

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 21, 2025 through, and including, May 02, 2025 amounts to 1,269,904 Shares.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


07.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2132200  07.05.2025 CET/CEST

