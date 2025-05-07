|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
07.05.2025 10:58:53
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Munich, May 07, 2025
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 21, 2025 through, and including, May 02, 2025 amounts to 1,269,904 Shares.
07.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2132200 07.05.2025 CET/CEST
