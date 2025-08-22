EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Publication of half-year results and reduction of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

22-Aug-2025 / 12:45 CET/CEST

SMT Scharf AG: Publication of half-year results and reduction of revenue and earnings forecast for 2025

Hamm, 22 August 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) has today revised its revenue and earnings guidance for the 2025 financial year based on final figures for the first half of 2025 and the latest market developments. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue for 2025 to be in a range of EUR 100 million to EUR 120 million and operating earnings (EBIT) of between EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million. Previously, the Managing Board had expected consolidated revenue of between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million and operating earnings (EBIT) in the range of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million.

The main reason for this is that demand in the coal mining markets, which are particularly relevant for SMT Scharf, is being weighed down by the high level of uncertainty resulting from ongoing trade disputes and multiple geopolitical conflicts. A sustained deterioration in market sentiment is to be expected, causing planned order intake for 2025 to be postponed to 2026.

In the first six months of 2025, the SMT Scharf Group generated revenue of EUR 50.1 million, compared with EUR 28.4 million in the same period of the previous year. Operating earnings (EBIT) reached EUR 2.9 million in the first half of 2025, compared with EUR -0.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The increase in revenue and earnings compared with the same period of the previous year is mainly attributable to the successful progress of order processing in the tunnel logistics segment and the full consolidation of the joint venture Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd.

