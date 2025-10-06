Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’552 0.4%  SPI 17’277 0.4%  Dow 46’758 0.5%  DAX 24’426 0.2%  Euro 0.9319 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’640 -0.2%  Gold 3’932 1.2%  Bitcoin 99’313 0.9%  Dollar 0.7968 0.0%  Öl 65.2 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Erfolgsmeldung für AstraZeneca und Daiichi Sankyo - Aktie steigt
Beteiligungsaufstockung durch EssilorLuxottica treibt Nikon-Aktie nach oben
US-Investitionen treiben Stellantis-Aktie nach oben: Offenbar 10 Milliarden USD vorgesehen
Daimler Truck plant wohl Lieferung von 1'000 Militär-Lkw an Ukraine - Aktie fällt
Saint-Gobain plant mittelfristiges Wachstum - Aktie leichter
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Marinomed Biotech Aktie 44956022 / ATMARINOMED6

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.10.2025 14:56:43

EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform

Marinomed Biotech
19.25 EUR -3.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform

06-Oct-2025 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform

 

Korneuburg, October 6, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement

Following the successful recent capital measures, the Management Board of Marinomed Biotech AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to begin reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform. Depending on the progress of the review, the evaluation process could include strategic partnerships for the two projects Budesolv and Tacrosolv, as well as the involvement of a strategist. Marinomed is working with an experienced consulting firm to support this process.

 

+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++

 

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

 

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG
PR: Luca Horinek
IR.: Tobias Meister
T: +43 2262 90300 158
E-Mail: pr@marinomed.com
E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com		  

 

Disclaimer 

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed and Marinosolv® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only. 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

 Ad hoc announcement

Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform

 

Korneuburg, October 6, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement

Following the successful recent capital measures, the Management Board of Marinomed Biotech AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to begin reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform. Depending on the progress of the review, the evaluation process could include strategic partnerships for the two projects Budesolv and Tacrosolv, as well as the involvement of a strategist. Marinomed is working with an experienced consulting firm to support this process.

 

+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++

 

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

 

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG
PR: Luca Horinek
IR.: Tobias Meister
T: +43 2262 90300 158
E-Mail: pr@marinomed.com
E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com		  

 

Disclaimer 

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed and Marinosolv® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only. 

06-Oct-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: office@marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2208704

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2208704  06-Oct-2025 CET/CEST