EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform

Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform



06-Oct-2025 / 14:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement Marinomed Biotech AG begins reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform Korneuburg, October 6, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement Following the successful recent capital measures, the Management Board of Marinomed Biotech AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to begin reviewing strategic options for the Marinosolv platform. Depending on the progress of the review, the evaluation process could include strategic partnerships for the two projects Budesolv and Tacrosolv, as well as the involvement of a strategist. Marinomed is working with an experienced consulting firm to support this process. +++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++ About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com. For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Luca Horinek

IR.: Tobias Meister

T: +43 2262 90300 158

E-Mail: pr@marinomed.com

E-Mail: ir@marinomed.com Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed and Marinosolv® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



