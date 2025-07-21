EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich signs contract for the sale of its Russian subsidiary and adjusts forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast

Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich signs contract for the sale of its Russian subsidiary and adjusts forecast for the 2025 financial year



21-Jul-2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 21 July 2025 – Jungheinrich AG today signed an agreement on the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Jungheinrich Lift Truck OOO to a Russian financial investor and asset manager.

Due to the requirements of the Russian Government Commission on the Control of Foreign Investments, the necessary approval of the Government Commission for the transaction requires that the sale price is a maximum of 40 per cent of the market value of the affected Russian company as determined by a Russian valuation expert. Within this regulatory framework, the agreed sale price for Jungheinrich’s Russian subsidiary is therefore significantly below the book value of the participation as of 31 December 2024.

The completion of the sale remains subject to customary closing conditions, in particular the approval by the Government Commission, and is currently expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Considering the transaction, the company has decided today to partially adjust its forecast for the 2025 financial year.

According to the updated forecast, earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) in the 2025 financial year will be between €160 million and €230 million (previously: €280 million to €350 million). The company also anticipates an EBIT ROS in the range of 3.1 per cent to 3.9 per cent (previously: 5.3 per cent to 6.1 per cent).

Jungheinrich now also expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of €130 million to €200 million (previously: €250 million to €320 million) with a resulting EBT ROS of between 2.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent (previously: 4.8 per cent to 5.6 per cent). The company also anticipates a ROCE of between 5 per cent and 9 per cent (previously: between 10 per cent and 14 per cent).

The other key figures of the forecast as published on 17 July 2025 remain unchanged. Jungheinrich expects incoming orders between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion. Revenue for 2025 is anticipated to range between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion. Jungheinrich anticipates free cash flow will amount to more than €250 million.

The interim report of Jungheinrich AG as of 30 June 2025 will be published on 8 August 2025.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can also be found in Jungheinrich's 2024 Annual Report (https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/annual-report-2024), in particular on page 21 ff.



