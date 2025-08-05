EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enter into strategic partnership for pioneering hydrogen project in Lubmin

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enter into strategic partnership for pioneering hydrogen project in Lubmin



05-Aug-2025 / 22:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enter into strategic partnership for pioneering hydrogen project in Lubmin

Grevenmacher, August 5, 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA (“H2APEX”) announces that Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) – an investment company specializing in energy infrastructure investments – has acquired a majority stake of 70% in the first phase of H2APEX's IPCEI-funded hydrogen project in Lubmin through its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I). The aim of the contractual agreement is to secure pre-financing of the European Union (EU) IPCEI funding of EUR 167 million and to raise the additional financial resources required. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will invest EUR 15 million in the project phase until the final investment decision is made. The parties to the agreement aim to jointly finance the total project volume of several hundred million euros by the time of commissioning, provided this is efficiently feasible and sustainable in the long term. H2APEX plans to produce up to 10,000 tons of green hydrogen annually in the first expansion stage. This corresponds to a production capacity of 100 MW.

Until the next phase of construction, which is scheduled for 2026, the focus will be on reserving and ordering components and continuing the approval process. In the long term, H2APEX plans to achieve a total capacity of more than 1,000 MW in Lubmin.

For further information:

E-Mail: investor.relations@h2apex.com

H2APEX Group SCA

19, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Phone +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Stock Exchange: Regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)