05.08.2025 22:31:14
EQS-Adhoc: H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enter into strategic partnership for pioneering hydrogen project in Lubmin
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enter into strategic partnership for pioneering hydrogen project in Lubmin
Grevenmacher, August 5, 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA (“H2APEX”) announces that Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) – an investment company specializing in energy infrastructure investments – has acquired a majority stake of 70% in the first phase of H2APEX's IPCEI-funded hydrogen project in Lubmin through its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I). The aim of the contractual agreement is to secure pre-financing of the European Union (EU) IPCEI funding of EUR 167 million and to raise the additional financial resources required. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will invest EUR 15 million in the project phase until the final investment decision is made. The parties to the agreement aim to jointly finance the total project volume of several hundred million euros by the time of commissioning, provided this is efficiently feasible and sustainable in the long term. H2APEX plans to produce up to 10,000 tons of green hydrogen annually in the first expansion stage. This corresponds to a production capacity of 100 MW.
Until the next phase of construction, which is scheduled for 2026, the focus will be on reserving and ordering components and continuing the approval process. In the long term, H2APEX plans to achieve a total capacity of more than 1,000 MW in Lubmin.
For further information:
E-Mail: investor.relations@h2apex.com
End of Inside Information
05-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|19, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2838 4720
|Fax:
|+352 2838 4729
|E-mail:
|info@h2apex.com
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155
|WKN:
|A0YF5P
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2179932
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2179932 05-Aug-2025 CET/CEST