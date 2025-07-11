|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
11.07.2025 20:21:44
EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025
Brenntag SE previously expected the full year 2025 operating EBITA to be in the lower range of EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.30 billion. Brenntag SE now expects operating EBITA for the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 950 million to EUR 1,050 million.
The adjustment is to a large degree due to unfavorable developments of EUR / USD exchange rates since the beginning of the second quarter. These have been significantly impacting earnings negatively and current exchange rate levels are expected to continue. In addition, the overall market environment is characterized by a high degree of economic uncertainty in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions and unresolved global tariff discussions. This led to a noticeable slowdown in demand and increased pricing pressure across different end markets, which is expected to continue in the second half of 2025.
Brenntag SE has achieved a preliminary operating Gross profit of EUR 974.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 (previous year: EUR 1,027.9 million). The preliminary operating EBITA in the second quarter 2025 stood at EUR 246.4 million (previous year: EUR 297.1 million).
The consensus expected the operating EBITA for the second quarter 2025 to be EUR 266 million. The consensus expectation for the full year 2025 operating EBITA stood at EUR 1,064 million.
The half-year financial report 2025 will be published on August 13, 2025.
Essen, July 11, 2025
Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.
Contact:
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 201 6496 2102
Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.com
End of Inside Information
11-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2168844
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2168844 11-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
