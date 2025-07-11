Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’937 -1.6%  SPI 16’629 -1.3%  Dow 44’384 -0.6%  DAX 24’255 -0.8%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’383 -1.0%  Gold 3’357 1.0%  Bitcoin 93’638 1.3%  Dollar 0.7967 0.0%  Öl 70.4 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Top News
Xiaomi-Aktie: Vom Nobody zum Tech-Giganten - so wurde Xiaomi zur Weltmarke
Hashdex - Krypto-IndexETPs für innovative Investoren, seit 2018
KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Krypto-ETFs kurz vor dem Durchbruch? Analysten geben ihre Einschätzung ab
Studie zu Ripple: XRP bald 12'000 US-Dollar oder mehr wert?
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.07.2025 20:21:44

EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025

Brenntag
62.15 CHF 17.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025

11-Jul-2025 / 20:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025

 

Brenntag SE previously expected the full year 2025 operating EBITA to be in the lower range of EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.30 billion. Brenntag SE now expects operating EBITA for the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 950 million to EUR 1,050 million.

The adjustment is to a large degree due to unfavorable developments of EUR / USD exchange rates since the beginning of the second quarter. These have been significantly impacting earnings negatively and current exchange rate levels are expected to continue. In addition, the overall market environment is characterized by a high degree of economic uncertainty in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions and unresolved global tariff discussions. This led to a noticeable slowdown in demand and increased pricing pressure across different end markets, which is expected to continue in the second half of 2025.

Brenntag SE has achieved a preliminary operating Gross profit of EUR 974.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 (previous year: EUR 1,027.9 million). The preliminary operating EBITA in the second quarter 2025 stood at EUR 246.4 million (previous year: EUR 297.1 million).
This translates into a preliminary operating Gross profit of EUR 1,993.8 million for the first six months of 2025 (previous year: EUR 2,012.3 million) and a preliminary operating EBITA of EUR 510.7 million for the same period (previous year: EUR 556.8 million).

The consensus expected the operating EBITA for the second quarter 2025 to be EUR 266 million. The consensus expectation for the full year 2025 operating EBITA stood at EUR 1,064 million.

The half-year financial report 2025 will be published on August 13, 2025.

Essen, July 11, 2025

 

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

 

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 201 6496 2102

Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.com



End of Inside Information

11-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2168844

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2168844  11-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brenntag SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
03.07.25 Brenntag Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.07.25 Brenntag Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.07.25 Brenntag Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.06.25 Brenntag Buy Warburg Research
25.06.25 Brenntag Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Thomas Wille, Chief Investment Officer bei Copernicus Wealth Management, ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten an den globalen Kapitalmärkten aktiv. Im exklusiven Interview mit dem BX Morning Call spricht er über seine Erfahrungen durch Finanzkrisen, neue Marktzyklen und die Kunst, Anlagestrategien langfristig erfolgreich umzusetzen.

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall begrüssen wir Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, Thomas Wille. Sie sprechen über die Bedeutung massgeschneiderter Investmentlösungen, den wachsenden Stellenwert alternativer Anlageklassen wie Gold, Private Markets und Krypto, sowie über die Herausforderungen in einem dynamischen Marktumfeld. Thomas Wille gibt Einblicke in seine Sicht auf die aktuelle Marktlage, seine Einschätzung zu Zinsen, Inflation, USD vs CHF – und er verrät, wie er persönlich investiert.

Ausserdem: Welche Rolle spielt Digitalisierung in der Vermögensverwaltung? Und welche Prinzipien sind heute entscheidend, um in der Vermögensverwaltung erfolgreich zu sein?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Momentum-Strategie mit System: So handeln wir Nvidia, Palantir & Co.
17:08 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, UBS
09:58 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
09:20 Marktüberblick: Autowerte im Rallymodus
06:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Seitwärtslauf hält an
10.07.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG
10.07.25 Anpfiff für neue Märkte – Frauenfussball als Wachstumstreiber?
09.07.25 «Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’440.90 19.27 BKFSAU
Short 12’694.87 13.58 BR1SRU
Short 13’148.44 8.95 BP9SUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’937.42 11.07.2025 17:31:47
Long 11’428.64 18.96 B74SQU
Long 11’166.52 13.42 B45S7U
Long 10’672.57 8.66 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie zu Ripple: XRP bald 12'000 US-Dollar oder mehr wert?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BYD-Aktie letztlich trotzdem leichter: BYD schliesst Aktienzuteilung 2025 ab
Bitcoin steigt auf 118'000 US-Dollar: Über 636 Millionen US-Dollar an Short-Positionen liquidiert
Ethereum nach Ausbruch über 2.600 US-Dollar – Bullenflagge deutet auf weiteres Potenzial
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Barry Callebaut meldet Einbruch bei Schoki-Verkaufsmenge
Volatus-Aerospace-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Volatus Aerospace kündigt Kapitalmassnahme zur globalen Expansion an
US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schliessen nach Seitwärtstendenz uneinheitlich
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 28/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 28/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}