EQS-Adhoc: Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results

Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025



11-Jul-2025 / 20:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brenntag SE publishes preliminary results for the second quarter of 2025 and adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025

Brenntag SE previously expected the full year 2025 operating EBITA to be in the lower range of EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.30 billion. Brenntag SE now expects operating EBITA for the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 950 million to EUR 1,050 million.

The adjustment is to a large degree due to unfavorable developments of EUR / USD exchange rates since the beginning of the second quarter. These have been significantly impacting earnings negatively and current exchange rate levels are expected to continue. In addition, the overall market environment is characterized by a high degree of economic uncertainty in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions and unresolved global tariff discussions. This led to a noticeable slowdown in demand and increased pricing pressure across different end markets, which is expected to continue in the second half of 2025.

Brenntag SE has achieved a preliminary operating Gross profit of EUR 974.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 (previous year: EUR 1,027.9 million). The preliminary operating EBITA in the second quarter 2025 stood at EUR 246.4 million (previous year: EUR 297.1 million).

This translates into a preliminary operating Gross profit of EUR 1,993.8 million for the first six months of 2025 (previous year: EUR 2,012.3 million) and a preliminary operating EBITA of EUR 510.7 million for the same period (previous year: EUR 556.8 million).

The consensus expected the operating EBITA for the second quarter 2025 to be EUR 266 million. The consensus expectation for the full year 2025 operating EBITA stood at EUR 1,064 million.

The half-year financial report 2025 will be published on August 13, 2025.

Essen, July 11, 2025

Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 201 6496 2102

Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.com