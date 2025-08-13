EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap sells subsidiary con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation and adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2025 due to transaction

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast

Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap sells subsidiary con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation and adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2025 due to transaction



13-Aug-2025 / 14:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, August 13 2025 – Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") today signed an agreement to sell its 100% stake in con-pearl GmbH ("con-pearl"). The buyer is Inteplast Group Corporation ("Inteplast").

The total proceeds (before taxes) are in the high double-digit million range and more than 10% above the net asset value as of December 31, 2024. The sale of the company corresponds to an internal rate of return on the capital invested in of over 60% per year and represents a multiple of around 15x the capital employed.

con-pearl, which has been part of Blue Cap since 2019, is an international manufacturer of innovative lightweight plastic products that are used in areas such as transport and storage packaging.

Taking the transaction into account, Blue Cap is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2025. The disposal of con-pearl removes a significant component of the previous revenue and margin planning. The Executive Board now expects consolidated revenue from continuing operations(2) for the full year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 120–140 million (previously EUR 200–220 million) and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 5.0–6.0% (previously 10.0–11.0%).

(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, non-recurring, and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off items.

(2) Due to the sale of con-pearl, the company’s contributions for the current year as well as the previous year will, in accordance with IFRS methodology, be reported under discontinued operations. Accordingly, the continuing operations will comprise all other portfolio companies. The forecast stated here for the full year 2025 already takes into account only the continuing operations, excluding con-pearl.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development, with the aim of selling them later at a profit. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap usually holds majority stakes in five companies from the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E).www.blue-cap.de

