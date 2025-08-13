|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
13.08.2025 14:18:14
EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap sells subsidiary con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation and adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2025 due to transaction
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast
Munich, August 13 2025 – Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap") today signed an agreement to sell its 100% stake in con-pearl GmbH ("con-pearl"). The buyer is Inteplast Group Corporation ("Inteplast").
The total proceeds (before taxes) are in the high double-digit million range and more than 10% above the net asset value as of December 31, 2024. The sale of the company corresponds to an internal rate of return on the capital invested in of over 60% per year and represents a multiple of around 15x the capital employed.
con-pearl, which has been part of Blue Cap since 2019, is an international manufacturer of innovative lightweight plastic products that are used in areas such as transport and storage packaging.
Taking the transaction into account, Blue Cap is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2025. The disposal of con-pearl removes a significant component of the previous revenue and margin planning. The Executive Board now expects consolidated revenue from continuing operations(2) for the full year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 120–140 million (previously EUR 200–220 million) and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 5.0–6.0% (previously 10.0–11.0%).
(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, non-recurring, and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off items.
(2) Due to the sale of con-pearl, the company’s contributions for the current year as well as the previous year will, in accordance with IFRS methodology, be reported under discontinued operations. Accordingly, the continuing operations will comprise all other portfolio companies. The forecast stated here for the full year 2025 already takes into account only the continuing operations, excluding con-pearl.
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development, with the aim of selling them later at a profit. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap usually holds majority stakes in five companies from the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E).www.blue-cap.de
Contact
Blue Cap AG
End of Inside Information
13-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstrasse 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|ir@blue-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.blue-cap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2182836
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2182836 13-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Blue Cap AG
Analysen zu Blue Cap AG
3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, AENA und Assicurazioni Generali mit François Bloch
Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
AENA – ES0105046017
Assicurazioni Generali – IT0000062072
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Olivia Hähnelz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel - Nikkei erstmals über 43'000er-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt am Mittwoch auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}