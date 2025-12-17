Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VietNam Aktie 46678678 / GG00BJQZ9H10

17.12.2025 12:04:03

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

VietNam
4.18 EUR -0.48%
Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

17-Dec-2025 / 11:04 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 17 December 2025

 

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (LSE: VNH)

Vietnam’s healthy economic progress continues despite the recent global tariff turmoil, with 7.9% GDP growth in the first nine months of 2025 (9M25). This has been accompanied by a strong rally in local equities since May 2025, albeit with a significant contribution from a narrow set of stocks. Given VietNam Holding’s (VNH’s) active and unconstrained strategy, it holds only one of these names. Therefore, its NAV total return (TR) performance of 2.8% in sterling terms for the 12 months to end-November 2025 was below that of the broader market (31.1%). That said, its annualised five-year NAV TR of 13.3% is in line with the Vietnam All-Share Index’s (VNAS’s) return of 13.4%, as the fund outperformed the index in each year between 2021 and 2024, showcasing VNH’s stock-picking expertise.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2247282  17-Dec-2025 

