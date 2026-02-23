Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.02.2026 13:53:17

Dominion Energy Issues 2026 Operating Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced 2026 operating earnings guidance range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share with a midpoint of $3.57 per share which includes $0.07 per share of RNG 45Z income. The company extended through 2030 its long-term annual operating earnings-per-share-growth guidance of 5% to 7% off the original 2025 operating earnings per share guidance midpoint of $3.30 per share which excludes RNG 45Z, and indicated a bias to the upper half of the growth rate range in 2028 through 2030.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings came in at $567 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Excluding items, Dominion Energy reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.68 per share for the period. Revenue rose 20.4% to $4.093 billion from $3.400 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dominion Energy shares are down 1.41 percent to $65.05.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

