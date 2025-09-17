Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’019 -1.0%  SPI 16’709 -1.1%  Dow 45’758 -0.3%  DAX 23’329 -1.8%  Euro 0.9330 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’372 -1.3%  Gold 3’682 -0.2%  Bitcoin 91’784 0.0%  Dollar 0.7870 0.1%  Öl 68.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Galderma-Aktie: Galderma zeigt in Studie Auswirkungen des Lebensstils auf empfindliche Haut
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie: Kühne+Nagel arbeitet mit Empire Energy bei Offshore-Windprojekten zusammen
NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt Favorit: Analysten heben Kursziele an
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Ausblick- Ethereum bis 2028 bei 25.000 Dollar?
Ripple-ETFs: Die unterschätzten Gewinner im Vergleich zu Ethereum-ETFs?
Suche...

Cytokinetics Aktie 21533074 / US23282W6057

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.09.2025 07:15:35

Cytokinetics Upsizes Convertible Notes Offering To $650 Mln

Cytokinetics
42.30 CHF 55.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) announced the pricing of its offering of $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $550.0 million.

The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on September 19, 2025.

Cytokinetics estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $632.0 million (or approximately $729.4 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the initial purchasers discounts and commissions and Cytokinetics estimated offering expenses.

Cytokinetics noted that it intends to use approximately $402.5 million of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cash portion of the consideration in the note exchange transactions and the remainder of the net proceeds of this offering will be used to support the potential commercial launch of aficamten; to continue and expand the development program for aficamten; to advance its development and research pipeline, and for general corporate purposes, including potentially to retire the remaining 2027 notes before or at maturity of those notes that arnot exchanged and refinanced pursuant to this transaction and working capital.