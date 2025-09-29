Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Personnel

Christoph Reich appointed new CEO of LLB Group



29-Sep-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vaduz, 29 September 2025. The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) has appointed Christoph Reich as the new Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Group Executive Board of the LLB Group. He succeeds Gabriel Brenna, who left the company in mid-June 2025. Christoph Reich has been with LLB for 15 years. As Group CFO and a member of the Group Executive Board, he has played a key role in the company's successful development since 2012. Following the departure of Gabriel Brenna as Group CEO, he has already been leading the LLB Group on an interim basis. In addition to his operational role, Christoph Reich is active in several strategic bodies of the LLB Group: as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLB (Schweiz) AG, and member of the Board of Directors of LLB Asset Management AG.



According to Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the LLB Group, "The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Christoph Reich, a strong leader with an outstanding track record from within our own ranks, as Group CEO. He knows the LLB Group inside out and has played a decisive role in shaping its successful development over many years. In his interim role over the past few months, Christoph Reich has already demonstrated leadership strength, drive, and foresight. The Board of Directors is convinced that he is the right person to continue the successful development of the LLB Group."



Before joining the LLB Group, Christoph Reich worked for various other financial institutions and brings with him over 30 years of experience in banking. This expertise, combined with his in-depth knowledge of the LLB Group, provides him with a broad perspective on the entire industry.



Commenting on his new position, Christoph Reich says, "I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me and I am delighted to have been appointed Group CEO of the LLB Group. I am taking on this task with great appreciation and respect – and with the clear goal of developing LLB sustainably together with the Group Executive Board and all employees. The strong position of our bank, the values it lives by, and the committed people behind it are both a motivation and an incentive for me."



The appointment of Christoph Reich is subject to the approval of the FMA Liechtenstein.



Christoph Reich will continue to serve as Group CFO for the time being until a successor has been appointed. The process to fill the position has already begun.



A photo and curriculum vitae of Christoph Reich are available for download on our website: llb.li. Important dates Friday, 20 February 2026, Publication of the annual results for 2025

Friday, 17 April 2026, 34th General Meeting of Shareholders Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'353 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 117.2 billion. Contact

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG

Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications

Telephone +423 236 82 09 | communications@llb.li | llb.li

End of Inside Information