29.09.2025 07:00:05
Christoph Reich appointed new CEO of LLB Group
|
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Personnel
Vaduz, 29 September 2025. The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) has appointed Christoph Reich as the new Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Group Executive Board of the LLB Group. He succeeds Gabriel Brenna, who left the company in mid-June 2025.
Christoph Reich has been with LLB for 15 years. As Group CFO and a member of the Group Executive Board, he has played a key role in the company's successful development since 2012. Following the departure of Gabriel Brenna as Group CEO, he has already been leading the LLB Group on an interim basis. In addition to his operational role, Christoph Reich is active in several strategic bodies of the LLB Group: as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLB (Schweiz) AG, and member of the Board of Directors of LLB Asset Management AG.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'353 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 117.2 billion.
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|+423 236 88 11
|+423 236 88 22
|llb@llb.li
|www.llb.li
|LI0355147575
|35514757
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|2204706
