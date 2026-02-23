Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18
23.02.2026 18:16:25
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 23 February 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|418954
|EQS News ID:
|2280300
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
18:16
|Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
20.02.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
11.02.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results (EQS Group)
09.02.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
28.01.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
26.01.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
23.01.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
20.01.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Trading Update for the Year Ended 31 December 2025 (EQS Group)