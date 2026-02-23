Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’871 0.1%  SPI 19’052 -0.2%  Dow 48’817 -1.6%  DAX 24’992 -1.1%  Euro 0.9130 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’114 -0.3%  Gold 5’210 2.1%  Bitcoin 50’099 -4.0%  Dollar 0.7739 -0.1%  Öl 71.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Telefonica zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Temenos stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Umbruch an den Aktienmärkten? Ray Dalio warnt vor Chaos an den Börsen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm George Soros im Depot vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.02.2026 18:16:25

Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes
2.36 EUR -0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

23-Feb-2026 / 17:16 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

 Date: 23 February 2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of applicant:

CAIRN HOMES PLC

Name of scheme:

SAVE AS YOU EARN “SAYE” PLAN

Period of return:

From:

8 AUGUST 2025

To:

7 FEBRUARY 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

185,609 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

185,609

 

 

 

 

 

Name of contact:

Tara Grimley

Telephone number of contact:

+ 353 1 696 4600

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 418954
EQS News ID: 2280300

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten