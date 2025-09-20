C4 Therapeutics Aktie 57117602 / US12529R1077
20.09.2025 17:14:00
C4 Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase 1 Results For Cemsidomide In R/R Multiple Myeloma
(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has shared promising data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating cemsidomide, an orally bioavailable IKZF1/3 degrader, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).
With enrollment now complete, the trial continues to demonstrate cemsidomide's differentiated safety and tolerability profile, along with potentially class-leading anti-myeloma activity.
The findings support clear development paths for second-line and later-stage patient populations. Notably, the combination therapy achieved a 50% overall response rate (ORR) at the highest dose level (100 g) and a 40% ORR at the 75 g dose level in a heavily pre-treated RRMM population. Responses were observed across dose levels, with a median duration of response of 9.3 months as of the data cut-off date, although the median duration has not yet been reached at the two highest doses. Importantly, there were no discontinuations attributed to cemsidomide and only a few dose reductions, underscoring a safety profile that may be well-suited for combination regimens.
Based on these results, C4T plans to pursue a differentiated development strategy with two distinct opportunities for accelerated approval in second-line and later treatment settings.
