Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’293 0.6%  SPI 17’048 0.6%  Dow 46’108 1.4%  DAX 23’704 0.3%  Euro 0.9340 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’387 0.5%  Gold 3’634 -0.2%  Bitcoin 91’147 0.1%  Dollar 0.7957 -0.4%  Öl 66.3 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Wie man das Depot rechtzeitig für die Rente absichert
So sollte NVIDIA seinen Milliarden-Cashberg einsetzen: Das sagen Experten
Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Partners Group-Aktie: Partners Group investiert in Softwareunternehmen Omie
Warner Bros. Discovery-Aktie legt um mehr als ein Viertel zu: Paramount Skydance rückt als möglicher Käufer in den Blick
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Bank of New York Mellon Aktie 2824731 / US0640581007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.09.2025 23:54:45

BNY Mellon To Redeem All Series G Preferred Stock And Depositary Shares

Bank of New York Mellon
69.23 CHF -0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) announced it will redeem all 10,000 outstanding shares of its Series G Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and the corresponding 1,000,000 Depositary Shares, each representing 1/100th of a share.

The redemption is scheduled for September 20, 2025, with payments made on September 22, 2025.

Each Depositary Share will be redeemed at $1,000, equivalent to $100,000 per Series G share, excluding the dividend payable on the same date to record holders. Following the redemption date, Series G shares and Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding, and dividends will stop accruing.

BK currently trades at $105.92 or 1.85% higher on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Bank of New York Mellon

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten