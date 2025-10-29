Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’345 -0.1%  SPI 17’092 0.1%  Dow 47’775 0.1%  DAX 24’301 0.1%  Euro 0.9277 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’730 0.5%  Gold 4’025 2.2%  Bitcoin 90’218 0.7%  Dollar 0.7975 0.5%  Öl 64.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin nach Rekordhoch und Einbruch: So sehen Experten die Entwicklung bis 2026
Tesla-Aktie: Musks SpaceX hilft beim Absatz der Cybertrucks
Verizon-Aktie: Trotz Kundenverlust steigert der US-Telekomriese Umsatz und Gewinn
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November -- Sparkurs bei Investitionen
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
Suche...

Blackbaud Aktie 1801347 / US09227Q1004

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 13:48:39

Blackbaud Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Blackbaud
55.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $47.49 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $18.29 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackbaud Inc reported adjusted earnings of $53.21 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $281.14 million from $286.60 million last year.

Blackbaud Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.49 Mln. vs. $18.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $281.14 Mln vs. $286.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.120 - $1.130 Bln