29.10.2025 13:48:39
Blackbaud Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $47.49 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $18.29 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Blackbaud Inc reported adjusted earnings of $53.21 million or $1.10 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $281.14 million from $286.60 million last year.
Blackbaud Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $47.49 Mln. vs. $18.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $281.14 Mln vs. $286.60 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.120 - $1.130 Bln
Nachrichten zu Blackbaud Inc.
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Blackbaud stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Blackbaud-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Blackbaud von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
20.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Blackbaud-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Blackbaud-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
13.10.25