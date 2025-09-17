Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’019 -1.0%  SPI 16’709 -1.1%  Dow 45’758 -0.3%  DAX 23’329 -1.8%  Euro 0.9330 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’372 -1.3%  Gold 3’690 0.3%  Bitcoin 91’829 0.1%  Dollar 0.7864 -1.0%  Öl 68.5 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Endlich Zugang zu institutionellen Renditen mit passenden ETFs
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: China setzt trotz Druck der Regierung weiter auf Chips des KI-Giganten
Nestlé-Aktie: Nach CEO-Aus - Auch Nestlé-Verwaltungsratschef Bulcke tritt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Verlusten: Deutsche Bank reduziert Grundkapital durch weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Suche...

BHP Billiton Aktie 1149002 / US0886061086

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.09.2025 03:39:14

BHP Reportedly To Halt Saraji South Mine Operations, Cut 750 Jobs Amid Royalty Pressure

BHP Billiton
42.12 CHF 10.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - According to several media reports, BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX), in partnership with Mitsubishi Development, plans to suspend operations at the Saraji South mine in Queensland, Australia, starting November 2025. The move reportedly stems from persistently low coal prices and high state government royalties, which have significantly eroded profitability.

The reports noted that the Saraji South site, part of the larger Saraji Mine Complex operated by the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), will enter a phase of care and maintenance. This strategic move will result in the loss of approximately 750 jobs across BMA's Queensland operations.

Despite strong medium-term demand for hard coking coal—a key input in steel production—BHP reportedly stated that continuing operations in lower-margin zones of the mine is no longer viable under current economic conditions. The company emphasized that the decision was driven by sustainability concerns and the need to optimize its asset portfolio.

Located near Dysart, Saraji South has long been a cornerstone of Queensland's coal industry. However, the mounting financial strain from state-imposed royalties has forced BHP and its joint venture partner Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to reassess the mine's future. The mothballing of Saraji South underscores the broader challenges facing coal producers in high-cost jurisdictions.

Nachrichten zu BHP Billiton Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten