Bairong Announces HK$450 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Bairong Inc. (6608.HK, BAIGF), a cloud-based AI turnkey service provider, on Tuesday announced a new HK$450 million share repurchase program.

The Board of Directors of the Company announced that the Board resolved to repurchase Class B shares of the company in the open market from time to time within the next 12 months, up to HK$450 million in value.

The company believes that the share repurchase will demonstrate the company's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects and would, ultimately, benefit the company and create value for its Shareholders.