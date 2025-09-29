Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aon Aktie 51778893 / IE00BLP1HW54

29.09.2025 04:30:12

Aon Appoints Shinji Kuriyama as Enterprise Client Leader for Japan

Aon
283.70 CHF 1.14%
EQS Newswire / 29/09/2025 / 04:30 CET/CEST

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Shinji Kuriyama as enterprise client leader, Asia Pacific in Japan, effective immediately.

677518-2020-12-03-17-28-53-D8502.jpeg
Shinji Kuriyama

In this role, Kuriyama will lead Aon's relationships globally with its Japanese clients, providing integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital solutions. Based in Tokyo, Kuriyama will report to Craig Torgius, chief client officer and head of enterprise clients, Asia Pacific and work closely with Tatsuya "Jake" Yamamoto, CEO of Japan at Aon.

"Shinji's appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering enterprise-wide value to our clients in Japan," said Torgius. "His extensive experience in corporate and investment banking, combined with his ability to lead high-performing teams and navigate complex regulatory environments, makes him uniquely positioned to drive strategic outcomes in Japan. Shinji brings a combination of financial acumen, relationship depth and cross-border leadership that will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver integrated solutions to our clients' evolving needs."

Kuriyama brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, including senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup in both Japan and the U.S. Most recently, he served as managing director and head of Corporate Coverage at BNP Paribas Japan, where he advised and managed a portfolio of Japanese and multinational clients.

Prior to BNP Paribas Japan, Kuriyama launched and scaled Wells Fargo's Corporate Banking business in Japan, growing annual revenue and expanding the team to include Japan Desk in the U.S. His career also includes extensive credit expertise at Citi and a strong track record of regulatory engagement with the FSA and Bank of Japan.

Commenting on his appointment, Kuriyama said: "I am honoured to join Aon and look forward to helping clients navigate complexity and drive meaningful outcomes through better decision-making. Working in close collaboration with global and local teams across Aon, I am committed to helping Japanese enterprises to strengthen resilience, capitalise growth opportunities and managing uncertainty with data-driven insights and integrated solutions."

Read more about Aon's capabilities in Asia Pacific here.
Hashtag: #Aon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up to date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.

225647
News Source: Aon plc

29/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

