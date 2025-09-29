Aon Aktie 51778893 / IE00BLP1HW54
29.09.2025 04:30:12
Aon Appoints Shinji Kuriyama as Enterprise Client Leader for Japan
|
TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Shinji Kuriyama as enterprise client leader, Asia Pacific in Japan, effective immediately.
In this role, Kuriyama will lead Aon's relationships globally with its Japanese clients, providing integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital solutions. Based in Tokyo, Kuriyama will report to Craig Torgius, chief client officer and head of enterprise clients, Asia Pacific and work closely with Tatsuya "Jake" Yamamoto, CEO of Japan at Aon.
"Shinji's appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering enterprise-wide value to our clients in Japan," said Torgius. "His extensive experience in corporate and investment banking, combined with his ability to lead high-performing teams and navigate complex regulatory environments, makes him uniquely positioned to drive strategic outcomes in Japan. Shinji brings a combination of financial acumen, relationship depth and cross-border leadership that will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver integrated solutions to our clients' evolving needs."
Kuriyama brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, including senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup in both Japan and the U.S. Most recently, he served as managing director and head of Corporate Coverage at BNP Paribas Japan, where he advised and managed a portfolio of Japanese and multinational clients.
Prior to BNP Paribas Japan, Kuriyama launched and scaled Wells Fargo's Corporate Banking business in Japan, growing annual revenue and expanding the team to include Japan Desk in the U.S. His career also includes extensive credit expertise at Citi and a strong track record of regulatory engagement with the FSA and Bank of Japan.
Commenting on his appointment, Kuriyama said: "I am honoured to join Aon and look forward to helping clients navigate complexity and drive meaningful outcomes through better decision-making. Working in close collaboration with global and local teams across Aon, I am committed to helping Japanese enterprises to strengthen resilience, capitalise growth opportunities and managing uncertainty with data-driven insights and integrated solutions."
Read more about Aon's capabilities in Asia Pacific here.
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon plc
29/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Analysen zu Aon PLC Registered Shs
