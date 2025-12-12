Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’916 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526
Top News
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese zehn Aktien sieht Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 vorn
Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth profitieren von politischer Fantasie in den USA
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alector Aktie 45812704 / US0144421072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.12.2025 23:21:44

Alector Names Neil Berkley As Chief Financial Officer

Alector
1.26 EUR 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alector Inc. (ALEC) announced on Friday that Neil Berkley will be stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer starting December 10, 2025. Berkley, who has been with the company since 2024, previously held the role of Chief Business Officer and was also serving as Interim CFO. He will keep his position as CBO while officially taking on the CFO duties.

With more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, finance, business development, and operations in the biotech and pharma sectors, Berkley brings knowledge and experience to the table.

ALEC closed Friday's trading at $1.49 up $0.03 or 2.05 percent on the Nasdaq.