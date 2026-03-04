Accel Entertainment Inc. Full Year Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.47 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $35.25 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.331 billion from $1.231 billion last year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.47 Mln. vs. $35.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.331 Bln vs. $1.231 Bln last year.