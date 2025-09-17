Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'019 -1.0%  SPI 16'709 -1.1%  Dow 45'758 -0.3%  DAX 23'329 -1.8%  Euro 0.9329 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'372 -1.3%  Gold 3'673 -0.5%  Bitcoin 92'249 0.5%  Dollar 0.7871 0.1%  Öl 68.5 0.0% 
NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt Favorit: Analysten heben Kursziele an
Ripple-ETFs: Die unterschätzten Gewinner im Vergleich zu Ethereum-ETFs?
Goldpreis schwächelt leicht vor Fed-Entscheidung
Symrise-Aktie fester: Anleihe ausgegeben
Baidu-Aktie steigt: Mögliche Neuausrichtung auf eigene Chips beflügelt auch Alibaba
17.09.2025 08:40:47

UK Inflation Steady At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - UK consumer prices logged a steady increase in August, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in August, the same rate of increase as seen in July and also matched economists' expectations. The 3.8 percent inflation was the joint-highest recorded since January 2024, when the rate was 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in July. Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in July.

