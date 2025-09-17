UK Inflation Steady At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - UK consumer prices logged a steady increase in August, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in August, the same rate of increase as seen in July and also matched economists' expectations. The 3.8 percent inflation was the joint-highest recorded since January 2024, when the rate was 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in July. Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in July.