17.09.2025 08:40:47
UK Inflation Steady At 3.8%
(RTTNews) - UK consumer prices logged a steady increase in August, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in August, the same rate of increase as seen in July and also matched economists' expectations. The 3.8 percent inflation was the joint-highest recorded since January 2024, when the rate was 4.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in July. Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid steht an: SMI vorbörslich mit leichtem Plus -- DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Vorfeld uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte vor einem ruhigen Handelsauftakt stehen. Am deutschen Markt deuten sich leichte Startgewinne an. In Fernost gibt es am Mittwoch keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
