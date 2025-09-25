Britische Pfund - US-Dollar GBP - USD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|USD/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
25.09.2025 14:35:34
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Decrease
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended September 20th.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 218,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 237,500, a decrease of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 240,250.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/USD
|1.3392
|-0.0057
|-0.42
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI im Minus klar unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX rutscht weiter ab -- Gemischte Vorzeichen zum Handelsschlus in Asien
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}