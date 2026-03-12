Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’863 -0.7%  SPI 17’953 0.0%  Dow 47’012 -0.9%  DAX 23’557 -0.4%  Euro 0.9024 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.8%  Gold 5’184 0.5%  Bitcoin 55’041 0.3%  Dollar 0.7821 0.2%  Öl 98.5 5.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Sika41879292Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Auto-Herstellern?
ETF des Monats März 2026 - Silber. Substanz. Schweizer Präzision.
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Fraport-Aktie im Minus: Streik und Wetter belasteten Passagierzahlen im Februar
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Mittag
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

12.03.2026 13:43:55

U.S. Housing Starts Unexpectedly Surge 7.2% In January

(RTTNews) - New residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly surged in the month of January, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 7.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.487 million in January after jumping by 4.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.387 million in December.

Economists had expected housing starts to slump by 3.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million from the 1.404 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report also said building permits plunged by 5.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.376 million in January after surging by 4.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.455 million in December.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to tumble by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.410 million from the 1.448 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger setzen Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag unter Druck
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3376 -0.0015
-0.11