22.12.2025 19:07:41

Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Monday revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.499 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.489 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

