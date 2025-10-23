Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’573 -0.3%  SPI 17’334 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’099 -0.2%  Euro 0.9247 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’647 0.1%  Gold 4’123 0.7%  Bitcoin 86’862 1.3%  Dollar 0.7974 0.2%  Öl 65.5 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK im Aufwind: Doch kein Treffen zwischen Trump und Putin
Lonza-Aktie springt an: Entwicklung im drittem Quartal wie erwartet
TKMS-Aktie bereits fair bewertet? Deutsche Bank sieht kein weiteres Kurspotenzial
Volvo Car-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Autobauer verdient operativ mehr als erwartet
Galenica-Aktie legt zu: Umsatz in den ersten neun Monaten gesteigert
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

23.10.2025 14:45:30

Turkey Central Bank Cuts Key Rates By 100 Bps As Expected

(RTTNews) - Turkey's central bank reduced the pace of interest rate cuts on Thursday as inflation accelerated due to higher food prices.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, headed by Yasar Fatih Karahan, decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 39.50 percent from 40.50 percent.

The committee also lowered the central bank overnight lending rate and the overnight borrowing rate by 100 basis points each to 42.5 percent and 38.00 percent, respectively.

This rate cut followed the bank's previous reductions of 250 basis points in September and 300 basis points in July.

Policymakers said the risks posed by the recent price increases, particularly in food, to the disinflation process through inflation expectations and pricing behavior have become more pronounced.

The committee cautioned that monetary policy stance will be tightened in case of a significant deviation in inflation outlook from the interim targets.

"The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate, and expectation channels," the bank said.

In September, consumer price inflation rose to 33.29 percent from 32.95 percent in August, largely due to higher food prices.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhöht Gewinnziele für das Gesamtjahr - Aktie tiefer
Beyond Meat-Aktie explodiert: Walmart-Deal und Short Squeeze befeuern Kurs
Kurskorrektur bei der DroneShield-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
Vorerst wohl kein Friedensgipfel in Sicht: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK können Gewinne nicht verteidigen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Goldpreis erholt sich deutlich: Starker Rebound nach heftigem Einbruch
Rieter-Aktie fällt: Umsatzziel gesenkt - rote Zahlen erwartet
SAP-Aktie gibt nach: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
DocMorris-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Platzierung der Wandelanleihe erfolgreich

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

EUR/TRY 48.6925 -0.0478
-0.10

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:35 IAB-Studie: Mehrheit steht hinter Prinzip 'Sozialstaat'
14:21 Vance: USA gegen israelische Annexion des Westjordanlands
14:19 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax schwächelt erneut - Wachstumsziel belastet SAP-Aktie
14:15 Grundsatzurteil legt Messlatte für Lohngerechtigkeit fest
14:14 WDH/ROUNDUP: Gewinneinbruch bei Kühne+Nagel: bis zu 1.500 Stellen weg
14:11 Türkische Notenbank senkt Leitzins wie erwartet
14:02 Steinmeier optimistisch für deutschen Beitrag zum Brenner-Basistunnel
13:59 ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt SAP auf 'Buy' - Ziel 310 Euro
13:59 WDH/T-Mobile US gewinnt deutlich mehr Kunden - erhöht Jahresprognose
13:59 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt MTU auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 400 Euro