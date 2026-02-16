Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.02.2026 06:20:54

Thai GDP Growth Accelerates On Domestic Demand

(RTTNews) - Thailand's economic growth accelerated more than expected in the fourth quarter on strong domestic demand, official data revealed Monday.

The annual growth in gross domestic product more than doubled to 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.2 percent in third quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC, reported. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 1.0 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rebounded 1.9 percent, reversing the third quarter's 0.3 percent contraction.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that private consumption grew 3.3 percent due to higher spending on semi-durable goods and services. At the same time, government spending rebounded 1.3 percent on higher compensation of employees and increased purchases of goods and services.

Gross fixed capital formation rose at a faster pace of 8.1 percent as both public and private investment reported strong growth.

Growth in exports softened to 5.6 percent from 7.6 percent. Meanwhile, growth in imports accelerated to 9.1 percent from 5.9 percent.

In 2025, the economy expanded 2.4 percent but weaker than the 2.9 percent growth seen in 2024.

The government forecast the economy to grow in the range of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent this year, underpinned by domestic demand, fiscal spending and gradual recovery in tourism.

Last week, the World Bank lowered its growth outlook for Thailand to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent for 2026. For 2027, growth is projected to rise to 2.2 percent on improving global conditions and private investment.

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

