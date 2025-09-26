Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone GBP - SEK
26.09.2025 08:38:03
Sweden Trade Gap Widens In August
(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade deficit increased in August from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.
The trade gap was SEK 8.9 billion in August, up from SEK 6.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In July, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 3.6 billion.
On an annual basis, exports fell 5.0 percent over the year, and imports declined by 3.0 percent.
The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 11.3 billion in August, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.2 billion.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.6 billion in August, compared to SEK 5.6 billion in the previous month.
