Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand GBP - ZAR
|
11.09.2025 14:59:39
South Africa Manufacturing Production Shrinks 0.7%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output contracted in July after expanding in the previous two months, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Manufacturing production dropped 0.7 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 1.9 percent growth in June.
The largest negative contributions were made by the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division, and the wood and wood products, paper, publishing, and printing division, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing production fell 0.5 percent versus a 0.4 percent increase in June.
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/ZAR
|23.6578
|-0.0010
|0.00
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI etwas höher -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich leicht nach oben. An der Wall Street dürfte es am Donnerstag aufwärts gehen. An den größten Börsen in Asien dominierten die Käufer.
finanzen.net News
