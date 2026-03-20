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20.03.2026 08:27:48

Singapore Q4 Jobless Rate Confirmed At 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Singapore's jobless rate held steady as initially estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025, final data from the Ministry of Manpower said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the previous quarter.

The resident unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.9 percent, and the citizen jobless rate was stable at 3.0 percent.

The resident long-term unemployment rate has also held steady at 0.9 percent, indicating continued stability in job prospects.

Data also showed that total employment growth slowed to 17,700 from 25,100 in the third quarter. In the same period last year, total employment growth was 7,700. 

Both resident and non-resident employment grew in administrative and support services and retail trade due to seasonal hiring for events and the holiday season.

In 2025, employment growth was 55,000, up from 44,500 in 2024, the ministry said.

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