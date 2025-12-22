Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 -0.1%  SPI 18’099 0.1%  Dow 48’363 0.5%  DAX 24’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’744 -0.3%  Gold 4’444 2.4%  Bitcoin 70’273 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7921 -0.4%  Öl 62.0 2.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
22.12.2025 23:31:18

RBA Minutes Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Dec. 8 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA maintained interest rates at 3.60 percent for a third consecutive month as widely anticipated, while cautioning that inflation may continue to rise and reiterated that price risks have tilted to the upside. RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that additional rate reductions were not required at this time.

Singapore will see November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI also was up an annual 1.2 percent.

Taiwan will provide November figures for export orders; in October, export orders jumped 25.1 percent on year.

22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
22:30 Medien: Trump ruft weltweit Diplomaten der Biden-Ära zurück
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
22:15 Selenskyj warnt vor russischen Schlägen zu Weihnachten
22:19 Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co.: US-Regierung stoppt Offshore-Windprojekte
21:02 Devisen: Euro mit Gewinnen zu Beginn der Weihnachtswoche
20:40 Hersteller ruft Hunde-Snacks wegen Salmonellengefahr zurück
20:17 Maduro: 'Energie darf nicht zur Kriegswaffe werden'
19:59 Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
19:52 GNW-News: Technologische Finanzinnovationen treiben die tiefgreifende Integration von Wissenschaft, Industrie, Stadt und Talenten in Chinas Hightech-Industri...