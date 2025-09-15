Nokia Aktie 472721 / US6549022043
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.09.2025 14:05:23
Norway Trade Surplus Rises In August
(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased somewhat in August from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.
The trade surplus rose to NOK 60.1 billion in August from NOK 59.2 billion in the same month last year. The surplus also grew from NOK 54.6 billion in July.
Exports declined 5.2 percent annually in August, and imports plunged by 5.7 percent. The downturn in exports was mainly driven by lower foreign demand for ships and oil platforms. Natural gas exports declined 16.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, exports rose 0.3 percent, while imports decreased by 5.7 percent.
Mainland exports were 10.7 percent higher compared to last year, and they increased 5.7 percent from July. The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 20.2 billion in August, down from NOK 28.6 billion in the prior month.
Inside Fonds
|11.09.25
|Schroders: KI, Energiebedarf und die CO2-Herausforderung
|10.09.25
|Schroders: Schroders Greencoat Infrastructure Lens Q3 2025
|05.09.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q3 2025
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|3.84
|0.00%
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinspolitik im Fokus: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Leitindex notiert zum Wochenstart nahe der Nulllinie, während der DAX leichte Gewinne verbucht. An den grössten Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}