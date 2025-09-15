Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'205 0.1%  SPI 16'979 0.2%  Dow 45'834 -0.6%  DAX 23'847 0.6%  Euro 0.9353 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'446 1.0%  Gold 3'641 -0.1%  Bitcoin 91'393 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7950 -0.2%  Öl 67.1 0.4% 
Nokia Aktie 472721 / US6549022043

15.09.2025 14:05:23

Norway Trade Surplus Rises In August

Nokia
3.84 EUR 0.00%
(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased somewhat in August from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 60.1 billion in August from NOK 59.2 billion in the same month last year. The surplus also grew from NOK 54.6 billion in July.

Exports declined 5.2 percent annually in August, and imports plunged by 5.7 percent. The downturn in exports was mainly driven by lower foreign demand for ships and oil platforms. Natural gas exports declined 16.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 0.3 percent, while imports decreased by 5.7 percent.

Mainland exports were 10.7 percent higher compared to last year, and they increased 5.7 percent from July. The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 20.2 billion in August, down from NOK 28.6 billion in the prior month.

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

