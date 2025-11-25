Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.11.2025 23:30:52

New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to trim its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, to 2.25 percent from 2.50 percent.

Australia will release Q3 data for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on quarter, moderating from 3.0 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see October numbers for producer prices and September results for its leading and coincident indexes. Producer prices are seen higher by 2.7 percent on year, easing from 3.0 percent in September. The leading index is expected to rise 1.0 percent on month, up from 0.9 percent in August, while the coincident is tipped to climb 1.8 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.

Singapore will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production was up 26.3 percent on month and 16.1 percent on year.

