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18.03.2026 22:52:23

New Zealand GDP Grows 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 1.3 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 1.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the third quarter (originally 1.3 percent).

GDP expenditure was up 0.1 percent on quarter, slowing from 0.9 percent three months earlier.

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