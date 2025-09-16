Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to slip 4.2 percent on year after falling 7.4 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 1.9 percent after shedding 2.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 513.6 billion yen, widening from a shortfall of 118.4 billion yen a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide Q2 data for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was NZ$2.32 billion.

Singapore will see August figures for non-oil domestic exports and Q2 numbers for unemployment. In July, NODX fell 6.0 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while the jobless rate is called unchanged at 2.1 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.00 percent), deposit facility rate (4.25 percent) and lending facility rate (5.75 percent) all unchanged.