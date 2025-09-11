Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.09.2025 02:10:27

Japan Producer Prices Slip 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent and down from the upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in July (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.7 percent - matching forecasts and up from the downwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.6 percent).

Export prices were down 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices were flat on month and down 4.6 percent on year.

