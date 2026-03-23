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Plus500 Depot
23.03.2026 23:00:14

Japan Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release February figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On January, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.5 percent, while core CPI rose an annual 2.0 percent.

Japan also will see preliminary March results for its manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun; in February, their scores were 53.0 and 53.8, respectively.

Taiwan will provide February data for industrial production; in January, output was up 28.51 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release February trade data sometime this week; in January, imports were up 29.4 percent on year and exports rose 24.4 percent for a trade deficit of $3.300 billion.

Australia will see preliminary March results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in February, their scores were 51.0 and52.8.

Finally, Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed until Wednesday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

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