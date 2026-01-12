Japan Current Account Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for its current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The current account is expected to show a surplus of 3.594 trillion yen, up from 2.834 trillion yen in October.

Japan also will see December fata for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. Lending is expected to rise 4.1 percent on year, easing from 4.2 percent in November. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to show a score of 48.8, up marginally from 48.7 in the previous month.

Australia will see January results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac; in December, the index slumped 9.0 percent.