SMI 12'761 -0.3%  SPI 17'545 -0.5%  Dow 47'617 -1.3%  DAX 24'042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9220 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'743 -0.8%  Gold 4'159 -0.9%  Bitcoin 77'980 -3.7%  Dollar 0.7921 -0.7%  Öl 63.0 0.5% 
Aktien im Blick: Baidu holt auf - Apollo Go erreicht Niveau von Alphabets Waymo beim autonomen Fahren
Allianz-Aktie steigt: Ausblick nach oben angepasst
Pfizer gewinnt Metsera-Kampf: Anleger reagieren gelassen - Aktie kaum bewegt
Digitaler Euro ab 2029? EZB macht den Weg frei für europäische Digitalwährung
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Solana-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
13.11.2025 20:23:11

Ireland Inflation Highest Since Early 2024

(RTTNews) - Ireland's inflation accelerated for a third month in a row to its highest level in over one-and-a-half years, led by higher food prices and the rising cost of education, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.7 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

The latest inflation rate was the highest since March 2024, when it was 2.9 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, was steady at 2.8 percent.

Among the main components of the CPI, the biggest increase of 8.4 percent was logged in the education group. Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category grew 4.5 percent.

The furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance division logged a decline of 0.4 percent.

The CPI rose 0.5 percent month-on-month following a 0.2 percent decreased in the previous month. The increase in the education group reflects a rise in costs associated with third-level education, the statistical office said.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, also accelerated to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent in September. The HICP rose 0.4 percent monthly increase after a 0.2 percent fall in September.

Rüstungsaktien unter der Lupe: Was RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS jetzt bewegt
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
DroneShield-Aktie bricht um über 30 Prozent ein: Grosse Insiderverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Bayer-Analyse: Kaufen-Bewertung für Bayer-Aktie von DZ BANK
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus
pbb-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank rechnet 2025 mit Vorsteuerverlust von über 200 Millionen Euro
Korro Bio-Aktie stürzt dramatisch ab: Medikament verfehlt Zielwert - Koop mit Novo Nordisk auf Eis
Sixt-Aktie trotzdem leichter: Autovermieter steigert Gewinn, senkt aber Umsatzerwartung leicht
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach schwacher Bilanz - Experten zeigen sich dennoch optimistisch

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/EUR 1.1335 0.0007
0.06

20:13 Aktien New York: Talfahrt an Nasdaq-Börse erfasst auch den Dow
20:10 SPD über Koalition: 'Wir machen unsere Hausaufgaben'
20:08 Söder hebt Entscheidungen für Wirtschaft hervor
20:04 Enel wird beim Gewinn etwas zuversichtlicher
19:57 ROUNDUP: Schwarz-Rot will Ticketsteuer im Luftverkehr senken
19:56 Hamas übergibt weitere Leiche im Gazastreifen
19:51 Brasilien gibt Deutschland Schlüsselrolle bei Klimagipfel
19:50 Koalition will Industrie bei Strompreisen entlasten
19:46 Koalition will Ticketsteuer im Luftverkehr senken
19:20 Allianz wird beim Jahresgewinn optimistischer