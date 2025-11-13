Ireland Inflation Highest Since Early 2024

(RTTNews) - Ireland's inflation accelerated for a third month in a row to its highest level in over one-and-a-half years, led by higher food prices and the rising cost of education, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.7 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

The latest inflation rate was the highest since March 2024, when it was 2.9 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, was steady at 2.8 percent.

Among the main components of the CPI, the biggest increase of 8.4 percent was logged in the education group. Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category grew 4.5 percent.

The furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance division logged a decline of 0.4 percent.

The CPI rose 0.5 percent month-on-month following a 0.2 percent decreased in the previous month. The increase in the education group reflects a rise in costs associated with third-level education, the statistical office said.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, also accelerated to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent in September. The HICP rose 0.4 percent monthly increase after a 0.2 percent fall in September.