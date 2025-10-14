Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’431 -0.4%  SPI 17’147 -0.4%  Dow 46’270 0.4%  DAX 24’237 -0.6%  Euro 0.9297 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’552 -0.3%  Gold 4’142 0.8%  Bitcoin 90’443 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8008 -0.4%  Öl 62.2 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Trends erkennen mit der 200-Tage-Linie - so funktioniert der Klassiker der Charttechnik
Ausblick: ASML NV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
NVIDIA und OpenAI: Neuer Milliarden-Deal entfacht alte Blasen-Ängste
Boeing-Aktie im Plus: EU gibt grünes Licht für Spirit-Übernahme nach Zugeständnissen
Citigroup-Aktie gewinnt: Rekordeinnahmen beflügeln den Kurs
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

14.10.2025 22:41:07

IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast As Tariff Impact Less Severe Than Feared

(RTTNews) - The International Monetary Fund lifted the global growth forecast for this year and next as the impact of the trade tariffs has been less severe than initially expected but warned that the policy uncertainty remains high.

The global growth for this year is now forecast a 3.2 percent, and the pace is expected to slow to 3.1 percent next year, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday. The projection for this year was raised by 0.2 percentage points, while the outlook for next year was the same as in the July update.

The projections are cumulatively 0.2 percentage point below forecasts made before the policy shifts in the October 2024 WEO, the report said.

The slowdown reflects headwinds from uncertainty and protectionism, even though the tariff shock is smaller than originally announced, the IMF added.

Inflation is expected to slow to 4.2 percent globally this year and to 3.7 percent in 2026, the WEO said. However, the U.S. is projected to experience above-target inflation with risks tilted to the upside.

Global trade volume is forecast to grow an average 2.9 percent in 2025-26, which is much slower than the 3.5 percent growth in 2024. Front-loading boosted growth this year, while persistent trade fragmentation is set to limit gains overall.

"Risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside, as they were in previous WEO reports," the IMF said. "Prolonged policy uncertainty could dampen consumption and investment."

The growth forecast for the U.S. for this year and next were raised by a point each to 2.0 percent and 2.1 percent.

Eurozone's growth projection for this year was lifted by 0.2 percentage points each to 1.2 percent, while the forecast for next year was lowered by 0.1 point to 1.1 percent. China's growth forecasts for both years were retained at 4.8 percent and 4.2 percent.

India's growth projection for this fiscal year was raised by 0.2 points to 6.6 percent, while the forecast for next fiscal was trimmed by the same amount to 6.2 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch schwach: Neues Joint Venture für Unterstützungsfahrzeuge in Polen - HENSOLDT und RENK fallen ebenfalls
Analyst sieht Tesla als Meme-Aktie - Kursanstieg erinnert an Bitcoin-Hype
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Dekotierung per 14. Januar 2026
NVIDIA-Aktie nach Gewinnen schwächer: Meta und Oracle setzen künftig auf NVIDIAs Spectrum-X-Ethernet-Plattform
Givaudan-Aktie mit Plus: Boom dank Parfüm-Power - Luxus zahlt sich aus
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
Berichtssaison nimmt mit US-Banken Fahrt auf: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX endet in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwach
Entspannungssignale von der Zollfront: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- Märkte in China schliessen mit Verlusten - Japan im Feiertag
Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: Vielzahl an Daten zu seltenen Krebsarten angekündigt - FDA-Zulassung für Elecsys
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3319 -0.0017
-0.13

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:04 WDH: Pistorius verteidigt Kritik am Wehrdienst-Kompromiss
23:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für LVMH auf 530 Euro - 'Hold'
23:03 Trump erwägt wegen Sojaproblem Verzicht auf China-Speiseöl
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkungshoffnung überlagert US-China-Streit
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkungshoffnung überlagert US-China-Streit
22:03 Trump vor Selenskyj-Besuch: 'Bin sehr enttäuscht' von Putin
21:56 Hamas übergibt vier weitere Leichen von Geiseln
21:43 Trump unterstützt den Wirtschaftskurs von Argentiniens Präsident Milei
21:11 Trump: Hamas wird entwaffnet - notfalls mit Gewalt
20:45 Devisen: Euro steigt - Hoffnung für Frankreichs Haushalt und US-Zinsfantasie