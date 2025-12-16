Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’086 0.4%  SPI 17’960 0.3%  Dow 48’417 -0.1%  DAX 24’174 -0.2%  Euro 0.9358 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’745 -0.1%  Gold 4’276 -0.7%  Bitcoin 68’842 0.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 59.6 -1.2% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS Roche Nestlé Novartis Partners Group Tesla Swiss Re
Franken und Euro kaum in Bewegung - Worauf Anleger warten
NASDAQ revolutioniert den Aktienmarkt: Nahezu Rund-um-die-Uhr-Handel geplant
AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Erweitere US-Marktfreigabe für Enhertu
Kering verkauft Anteil an Fifth-Avenue-Immobilie - Aktie gefragt
Neue US-Sammelklage gegen Novo Nordisk - Aktie zeigt sich dennoch robust
16.12.2025 11:33:23

German Private Sector Loses Momentum

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector growth slowed for the second straight month in December, the flash purchasing managers' survey from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The flash HCOB composite output index registered a four-month low of 51.5 in December, down from 52.4 in November.

At the broad level, growth in the service sector eased to its weakest since September. The indicator dropped to 52.6 in December from 53.1 in the previous month. In manufacturing, production levels returned to contraction territory, to end to a nine-month sequence of growth. The manufacturing PMI hit a 10-month low of 47.7, down from 48.2 in November.

The survey showed that growth softened further from October's recent high due to sluggishness in underlying demand, with inflows of new business stagnating in the final month of 2025.

Meanwhile, firms' expectations for growth in the year ahead plunged to their lowest in eight months.

Inflationary pressures picked up in December despite the slowdown in the pace of expansion. Alongside faster increases in both operating expenses and prices charged in the service sector, manufacturers logged a first rise in input costs in nearly three years amid signs of growing supply-chain pressures.

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Murat Küplemez, buy
UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Neuer Europa-Grossauftrag beflügelt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag gefragt
Elon Musk äussert Aktienfavoriten: Warum der Tesla-Chef auf Alphabet und NVIDIA im KI-Wettlauf setzt
Tilray- und Canopy Growth-Aktien im Blick: Erwartete US-Regulierungsänderungen treiben Cannabis-Titel nur zeitweise
Tesla-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch: Autonomes Fahren und Robotik treiben den Kurs
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet UBS-Aktie

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/EUR 1.1414 0.0033
0.29

11:54 Baustelle Hamburg-Berlin im Plan - Ab jetzt wird es komplex
11:38 WDH/Laschet: Europäer müssen zurück in aktive Rolle
11:32 Deutschland: ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen verbessern sich unerwartet
11:31 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Rüstungswerte fallen weiter nach Ukraine-Gesprächen
11:10 Aktien Europa: Atempause vor wichtigen US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
11:04 Großbritannien: Unternehmensstimmung hellt sich stärker als erwartet auf
11:04 GNW-News: Axi feiert sein 18-jähriges Jubiläum mit gemeinnützigen Initiativen
10:58 ROUNDUP/Eurozone: Unternehmensstimmung verschlechtert sich stärker als erwartet
10:52 TUI-Aktien nach mehreren Monaten zurück über 9 Euro
11:18 Klöckner & Co-Aktie zeigt Chartausbruch dank Übernahmefantasie