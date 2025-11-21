Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’546 0.0%  SPI 17’227 -0.2%  Dow 45’752 -0.8%  DAX 23’051 -1.0%  Euro 0.9280 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’501 -1.2%  Gold 4’037 -1.0%  Bitcoin 66’536 -4.7%  Dollar 0.8058 0.0%  Öl 62.1 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Dollar zieht etwas an - Das sind die Gründe
UBS AG: Neutral-Note für Novartis-Aktie
Plug Power-Aktie fällt deutlich - Wasserstoffbranche kämpft mit Gegenwind
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy-Note für Novartis-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

21.11.2025 11:54:02

French Manufacturing Confidence Falls In November

(RTTNews) - French manufacturing confidence weakened in November after strengthening in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 98.0 in November from 100.9 in October, which was the highest since March 2024. The reading was forecast to drop to 100.

Personal production expectations eased in November, with the index falling to 14 from 19 in the previous month, which was the highest level since February 2022. By contrast, the balance on past production improved to -10 from -13.

The morale for the general production outlook in the country rose marginally to -10 from -11. The overall order books worsened to -20 from -25, with the foreign order books falling to -15 from -4.

The balance of opinion on the current level of finished-goods inventories stood at 16, down from 19 in October. The gauge indicating the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months decreased from 4 to 2.  

The opinion regarding the evolution of workforce size, both past and expected, has diminished slightly since October, the survey said.

The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, rose to 98 in November from 97 in October. Similarly, the employment climate index improved to 96 from 95.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich mittags leichter
Trotz starker NVIDIA-Zahlen: Bitcoin sinkt auf Tief seit April - Geringere Wahrscheinlichkeit für Zinssenkung
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Kryptowährungen im freien Fall: Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co. stürzen massiv ab
Zurückhaltung in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst deutlich höher -- US-Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins - Nikkei sehr stark
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
D-Wave-Aktie nach Kursrutsch erneut im Minus: Wichtige Frist abgelaufen

Top-Rankings

Bridgewater baute Depot im dritten Quartal um: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus des von Ray Dalio gegründeten Hedgefonds
Im dritten Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/47: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/47. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1339 -0.0001
-0.01

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:53 USA bleiben G20 fern, EU drängt sich auf
11:50 Bundesrat lässt Elektroschrottgesetz passieren
11:49 Studie: Fast jedes zweite Auto bleibt täglich ungenutzt
11:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Renk auf 'Buy' - Ziel 84 Euro
11:30 AKTIE IM FOKUS: CTS Eventim bügeln Jahresminus mit Kurssprung aus
11:19 Chipaktien Infineon, AIXTRON und Co. von NVIDIA-Schwankungen belastet
11:14 ROUNDUP: Vier TV-Abos ab 2027 nötig: Für Fußballfans wird es wohl teuer
11:11 Ukrainische Diplomatinnen schließen Grenzänderungen aus
11:06 Großbritannien: Unternehmensstimmung verschlechtert sich stärker als erwartet
11:03 Paramount zeigt ab Saison 2027/28 auch Finale der Champions League